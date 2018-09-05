Coffee County wants this man

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - Coffee County Sheriff's Office investigators plan to serve an arrest warrant for a convicted sex offender, the sooner, the better.
Shamont Maurice Lowder, who was convicted of child molestation in Ware County in 2007, is also wanted for failing to maintain the requirements of his sex offender status.
Lowder is described as a 45-year-old black male, approximately 5'09", 185 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Lowder's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (912) 384-4227 or the Coffee County E-911 non-emergency line at (912) 384-7675.
Lowder and also has an active arrest warrant for violating the terms of his probation.
