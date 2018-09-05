Editorial: Thomasville City Commission expenses

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The age-old saying on business expenses is: "Treat the company's money as if it was your own."
A few Thomasville council members are being scrutinized for their travel expenses. In a 41-page document, the city attorney was informed of travel and meal expenses incurred by city council members so far this year.
A citizens group is so concerned the City Commission travel spending is so out of control, they have hired an attorney to investigate.
Albany attorney Chris Cohilas addressed the City of Thomasville attorney Tim Sanders, informing him of the "out of control and unauthorized spending" by some council members, including Mayor Greg Hobbs.
He said that as of the end of June, the city council had already exceeded its entire travel and training budget set the prior year of $20,000.
Councilman David Hufstetler was referenced a handful of times throughout the letter regarding his travel and meal expenses.
"This city council has never formulated a travel policy, we should and we will. This council has never set a budget. This so-called $20,000 budget for city council was set by guess who, last year's city council," said Hufstetler.
So they have no set expense budget, and they have city credit cards, what could possibly go wrong?
Receipts of recent hotel charges from the Ritz-Carlton during a 3-day meeting, show Hobbs charged the city an upgrade fee of $150 per night. And Hufstetler charged the city an upgrade fee of $200 per night.
Yep, you are reading that right, over $400 per night for a room. If most saw a company charge like that charge submitted, it better be attached to your resignation…
This is important because this isn't company expense, these are the taxpayer's dollars. Having no budget and policy on spending, is not good business and is not being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.
Of course the city should remove all city credit cards and require that any expenses incurred be pre-approved or submitted for reimbursement, after they are paid for with personal funds.
