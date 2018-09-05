Ben Hill Co. school board answers questions on new high school

FITZGERALD, GA (WALB) - Tuesday was a much calmer meeting of the Ben Hill County school board, as board members gave more information on the construction of the new Fitzgerald High School.
The overall purpose of the meeting was to get the public questions answered.
WALB spoke with two people who asked to remain anonymous and they said they wish they could've asked questions Tuesday night after learning new information.
Superintendent Shawn Haralson addressed the board and the public by first saying that everything is on hold for the construction of Fitzgerald High School.
"What we're going to do is we are going back and we're going to look at what our stakeholders have asked us to look at. And that is other areas of interest that might be more suitable for the placement of our high school," said Haralson.
In his presentation he reminded the board choosing to go to a new location means finding property that can easily tie into roads, lights, sewers, and gas.
"It's a very cost defective key. It can skyrocket, or it can be right on target," he explained.
Which is something one person said bothers her the most.
"Every year the tax base here is shrinking so, therefore, the sales tax is shrinking and you know we could have some issues if the sales tax is not met enough," said a concerned citizen.
Haralson broke down how the school is currently funded for 38 units including classrooms, offices, and a gym.
He is looking at ways to be cost efficient all the way around by implementing Title 1 grants.
"What happens is, you have a computer lab here, a computer lab here, and a computer lab here. We don't have to have those because now everybody has a one to one device so that's a cost defective model for us," said Haralson.
Taking cost, necessities, and time into consideration, Haralson says his goal is to meet with the architect, and the construction company to look at properties.
"We will create notebooks and inside those notebooks will be the descriptor of the property with pictures, the cost of what it is per acre, what it would cost to tie in with sewer, water, lighting, and roads, and then as we move forward, the overall cost of what it would be to put your school there on that piece of property," said Haralson.
Haralson also said that they have already started looking for at locations but couldn't release where at this time.
That's what one person who attended the meeting says concerns her the most.
"I understand that that has to be an executive meeting but I felt like we needed to know because I'm a taxpayer," said another concerned citizen.
Haralson said they would like to present three or four properties to the public for possible new school locations.
There will also be a survey sent out to get the stakeholders opinions on the locations.
There is no set timetable for this to take place, but they said they are moving as fast as they can.
The next board meeting is scheduled for September 11.
