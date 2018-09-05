Civic Center holds job fair for employment

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dozens of South Georgians grabbed their resumes and headed to the Albany Civic Center in hopes of snagging a part-time job in the entertainment industry.
Citizens showed up dressed up to impress and had on-site interview opportunities for part-time employment.
Open positions include door guards, ticket takers, ushers, security safe team members, building stewards, stagehands, spotlight operators, house light operators, and electricians.
Officials with the civic center explain since their upcoming season is so heavy they need the additional help or else they wouldn't have a successful season.
"Back of the house, front of the house, we have a lot of positions that we need to fill. So it's really helpful for us to have a stockpile of people to be able to come in and fill those positions for us," said Katy Flemming, Director of Marketing.
The Civic Center aimed to fill between 50 and 100 jobs.
