Albany man faces possible life sentence on gun possession charge

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Albany man faces the possibility of life in prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to possession of a gun Tuesday.
According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Rontavis Davis, 37, entered a guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
That plea puts him up for a possible maximum life sentence, a maximum fine of $250,000 dollars or both.
Davis was arrested in February during an Albany traffic stop.
Police said at the time they found cocaine, marijuana, a digital scale and a Colt .45 handgun in his car.
Officers said Davis told them he had bought the gun for $100 on the street.
Davis had been convicted of several crimes prior to that traffic stop, including child molestation and several drug charges.
The plea was part of an ongoing program to reduce violent crime in Albany.
The U.S. Attorney General's Office has implemented "Project Safe Neighborhoods" to combat violent crime.
