Police: 4 injured in Albany shooting

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany police officers responded to the 1200 block of Gillespie Avenue after 911 received a call reporting a shooting Tuesday night.
According to the Albany Police Department, four men ranging from 18 to 23 years in age had gunshot wounds.
The call came in a little before 8:30 p.m
Police said one victim showed up at the hospital, two were taken from Gillespie Avenue to the hospital by EMS and the fourth was taken by EMS from a convenience store in the area to the hospital.
Officers are working to determine what led to the shooting.
If you anything about this shooting, you are asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.
