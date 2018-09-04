PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/4/18): Paulk paces down the sideline

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - Irwin County's Jamal Paulk pulled in over 500 votes on Facebook and was rewarded with the WALB Play of the week.
The Indians receiver caught a ball in the flats from Zach Smith, and did the rest to pick up the first down.
Over 1,200 people voted, which is the most of the current high school football season.
Irwin County also won its game over Mt. Paran at home 40-20.
Their next game is September 14th against rival Clinch County. The last time these two faced was for the state title game last season when the Panthers were crowned state champs.
