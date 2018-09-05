Valdosta considers laws for microbreweries

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council hosted a work session Tuesday night to discuss a change in the alcohol permission laws.
The council is expecting the city's first microbrewery to be opening in early November. This type of brewery can make and distribute alcohol.
City council does not have laws in place for microbreweries because this is the first business of its kind in Valdosta.
If passed, the brewery will be allowed to make and sell a limited amount of alcohol after getting a license.
The brewery would still be required to follow state and alcohol license protocols.
On Tuesday, the council considered what is necessary to bring the business into the area.
"They're keeping that historic preservation in the downtown area. They're also going to drive a lot of people off of 75 so we're going to get tourism, a lot of dollars poured into the downtown economy as well. So, this will be a really good thing for our community," said Valdosta City Spokesperson Ashlyn Becton.
The Valdosta City Council is expected to vote on the topic on Thursday.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.