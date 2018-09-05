2 women arrested for arson in Lowndes County

LAKE PARK, GA (WALB) - Deputies have arrested two women in connection to a fire set in Lake Park, Georgia.
The women have been identified as Hwa Yi, 54, and Kyo Smith, 58.
The incident happened Sunday around 3 a.m.
According to a witness, the women appeared to be pouring a liquid and then got into their car as the building burst into flames.
That witness called 911 and the fire was quickly extinguished.
The women were arrested on Madison Highway and charged with first-degree arson.
Deputies said that the witness also followed the car and called to report the information to law enforcement. Thanks to them, the arrest was made minutes later.
"If you see anything that you think is a violation of any law or anything is going on, call 911, cause we're there," said Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
Deputies believe these women may be connected to another case of arson in Colombia County, Florida.
