Albany Museum of Art offers safe space to discuss race

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art is using its facility to create a safe place for students to learn about racism.
The institution is hosting a workshop called "Courageous Conversations About Race" for students and teachers from Dougherty County schools.
The goal is to help give students a safe environment where they can talk about race and racism.
Deerfield-Windsor English Teacher Debbie Allen said she feels it's important to get students involved.
"We want to teach these kids that talking about race is not necessarily talking about racism, it's talking about different colors, different mindsets and learning how to address each other with kindness and respect. We don't always have to agree. We have to learn to disagree and maybe this is the first step in the art of disagreement," explained Allen.
The event will take place this Friday.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.