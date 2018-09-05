Paddle Time camp teaches kids water safety

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It's important your kids know how to swim or kayak before you actually take them out on the water.
Kayak Attack owner Josh Lorber has been working with Chehaw to create a camp to teach kids water safety. They just finished up the first camp of this kind.
It was such a success, they are already planning more.
The goal is to make kids prepared to kayak safely, without tipping over and knowing what to do if something does go wrong.
"We wound up having counselors, including one of our guides, go with them each trip. They went on five different trips. A couple up the Muckalee and the Kinchafoonee a few times," said Lorber.
Lorber said they are already working to set up more camp sessions.
The goal is to have the camp whenever kids have school breaks.
