Commissioner spreads message that addiction does not discriminate

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - There have been 10 drug-related deaths in Albany this year. A problem one city commissioner is hoping to solve with your help.
Addiction does not discriminate. That's the message Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard is working to spread throughout the community.
Howard's goal is to create an open forum where community members can discuss how to stop addiction before it even starts.
Addiction affects everyone no matter your age, class or race.
"Whether you're white, black, green, red or whatever, young age, old age or whatever, there's a serious epidemic," said Howard. "If we don't act quick, there's a strong possibility it will be so out of control."
Howard said that even one drug-related death is too many. Yet there have been 10 in Albany this year.
"Ten is too many because we are not a big city," Howard said.
Howard said solving the problem of addiction starts here in the community. But, he said it isn't as simple as that.
"We have to admit that we have, what you call, community apathy," said Howard.
Howard said you may not be personally affected by drug addiction now, but that could quickly change.
"It may not be in your neighborhood, but it's coming sooner or later," Howard said.
Howard is spreading awareness of drug issues in the city in hopes of stopping the problem before it starts.
"You have to really start from junior high school on up because it's such a huge problem in our city," said Howard.
But, this isn't an issue one person or group can tackle alone.
"It's going to take a collaborative effort because you can bring forth individuals from the housing authority, from law enforcement and from the community," Howard said.
Howard's goal is an open forum with city leaders, police and different non-profits. An open conversation to address addiction, why people turn to drugs and how the city can help those fighting addiction.
"It's easy to get addicted, and certainly once you get addicted, it's hard to break that cycle," said Howard.
Howard also encourages community members to take old and unused medication to the drug-drop off and recycling event.
The recycling event hosted by Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful is on Sept. 15 at the Albany Civic Center.
You can bring your old electronics, personal documents and even old medications.
This will be Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful's 14th e-recycling event.
The event gives you an opportunity to get rid of your old electronics and recycle them at the same time.
Volunteers will also be there to take any old and unused medication, no questions asked.
Event volunteers will also shred documents that may have personal information on them.
"You know we just filed our taxes in April, so if you've got canceled checks or something with your social security number on it, we'll be delighted to shred that free of charge," said Judy Bowles, with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.
There is a $20 charge for TV sets and a $5 charge for monitors to cover the cost of removing the lead and mercury in them.
