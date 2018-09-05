Dougherty County School System reminds parents of bullying policy

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - With school being back in session, school leaders in Dougherty County say they want parents to know their zero-tolerance policy on school bullying has not changed.
Dougherty County School System Public Information Officer JD Sumner said school leaders take any claims of bullying very seriously.
"If a parent calls about a complaint about bullying or letting us know about bullying, there is an investigation that is done. It starts at the school level. The principal gets involved and the assistant principal gets involved and looks into the situation and then they determine whether or not there is a legit bullying case," explained Sumner.
Sumner said that if the school proves bullying has in fact taken place, then disciplinary action starts immediately.
"If it is a chronic kind of bullying situation, then there is additional action taken with the student. That can be disciplinary matters, child suspension. If it is to the degree where fighting is involved and that kind of thing, then it is escalated even further," said Sumner.
Sumner said he believes being a bully all starts with what that child is being taught at home and wants parents to be mindful of that.
"Ultimately, it starts at home. If kids learn the foundation of right from wrong and to work and treat others with respect and dignity, a lot of times, these problems are eliminated," Sumner explained.
Sumner said Dougherty County School System leaders and teachers are trained to always keep an eye out for students who might be bullying another student.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.