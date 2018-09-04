Colquitt Co. awarded over $500K in federal funds

Colquitt County is one of 60 communities to win a competitive federal grant for infrastructure.

On Tuesday, WALB learned more about how they plan to use over half a million dollars to improve a few roads.

With these state funds, Colquitt County will be able to pave four separate roads in the coming months, without having to spend too much of its local funds.

Foxthick Drive, Clinton Road, Holly Lane and Holly Circle were chosen based on the level of income in the area and county commissioners' input.

Colquitt County Administrator Chas Cannon said there are more than 300 miles of unpaved roads within the county. He hopes that one day they will all be paved, but said this is a good start.

"We try to identify areas that have, areas that are bad washes in the road and are difficult for us to maintain because of the bad washes. And paving those roads basically helps us to maintain those roads better, and also helps the folks that live in that area have better access to their homes," explained Cannon.

Cannon said they're in the process of finding contractors to help with the projects. He said he's thankful Colquitt County was chosen for the grant, especially since the program is so competitive.

Cannon said within the next eight months, those dirt roads will be paved asphalt roads.

