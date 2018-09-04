2 potential developers left vying for former Thomasville Roses property

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - An almost four-acre lot in Thomasville has been vacated for just over a year now.
This site is known as the former Roses property and now there are two potential developers vying for the lot.
Previously, there were five potential developers interested, but they have been narrowed down to just two, which comes just months after the ownership of the site was turned over the Payroll Development Authority.
Roses stood on the corner of Dawson and Remington for nearly 60 years before it was demolished last summer.
In Thomasville's Comprehensive Plan, a hotel or conference center is believed to be the best option to either maintain or increase the amount of tourism to the area.
Shelly Zorn, executive director for the PDA said the remaining developers are a great fit for the downtown area.
Though both Piney Woods and Southern Lodging are hotels, Zorn said they would benefit the community in very different ways.
"They're both hotels but they're very different functions. One's a boutique hotel, multi-use would have retail one day, housing one day. The other is a franchise, which would be the Southern Lodging Marriott franchise," explained Zorn.
According to its proposal, Piney Woods would provide about 70 jobs and Southern Lodging is projected to provide about 50 jobs.
The board of directors was given two weeks to review both proposals and in a meeting on Friday, September 7, the members will discuss those options.
Zorn said they don't have a set deadline on when a decision has to be made.
