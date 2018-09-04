Moultrie woman pleads guilty to peddling meth

ALBANY, GA (WALB/CNN) - A Moultrie woman is now facing up to life in prison, a $10 million dollar fine or both.
According to Charles E. Peeler, the United States attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Maria Quijano, 33, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in an Albany court on Tuesday.
Now she could serve anywhere from a minimum of 10 years in federal prison to a life sentence, face a maximum fine of $10 million or be given a combination of both.
Quijano was taken to the sheriff's office where she waived her Miranda rights and spoke to police. According to Peeler, she admitted that she was working off a debt to her drug suppliers by picking up drugs in Florida and Texas for about two to three months.
Quijano told police she would transfer a portion of the meth to a supplier and then she would sell the rest.
Peeler also said that Quijano admitted that the gun belonged to her.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.