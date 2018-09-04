Moultrie woman pleads guilty to peddling meth

Moultrie woman pleads guilty to peddling meth
By Krista Monk | September 4, 2018 at 8:21 PM EST - Updated September 5 at 7:45 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB/CNN) - A Moultrie woman is now facing up to life in prison, a $10 million dollar fine or both.

According to Charles E. Peeler, the United States attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Maria Quijano, 33, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in an Albany court on Tuesday.

Now she could serve anywhere from a minimum of 10 years in federal prison to a life sentence, face a maximum fine of $10 million or be given a combination of both.

In her plea agreement, Ms. Quijano admitted that on September 24, 2016, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers were conducting an authorized child restraint checkpoint in Grady County. Ms. Quijano stopped at the checkpoint, and a GSP trooper noticed the smell of burnt marijuana coming from her car. A search of the car revealed 1 large bag of methamphetamine, 18 small baggies of methamphetamine, a Jimenez Arms 9mm handgun, a digital scale, and a small quantity of marijuana. Lab testing showed the methamphetamine weighed 163 grams with a purity of 79 percent. - Peeler

Quijano was taken to the sheriff's office where she waived her Miranda rights and spoke to police. According to Peeler, she admitted that she was working off a debt to her drug suppliers by picking up drugs in Florida and Texas for about two to three months.

Quijano told police she would transfer a portion of the meth to a supplier and then she would sell the rest.

Peeler also said that Quijano admitted that the gun belonged to her.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.