State prison in South GA goes into partial lockdown over contraband

MITCHELL CO., GA (WALB) - One section of a South Georgia state prison went into lockdown on Tuesday.
The lockdown was to cut down on one specific piece of contraband, according to officials.
Autry State Prison in Mitchell County has one of its dormitories on lockdown to block the inmates' use of cell phones, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections Public Affairs Office.
Officials said no inmates or correctional officers have been hurt in the process.
Cell phones are not allowed in state prisons.
Public affairs said they are not sure when the lockdown will end.
