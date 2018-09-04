Proposed Constitutional amendments, referendum questions posted online

Proposed Constitutional amendments, referendum questions posted online
(Source: Wiki Commons/Connor Carey)
By Dave Miller | September 4, 2018 at 5:54 PM EST - Updated September 5 at 7:45 AM

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp said Tuesday that questions on the November 6, 2018 general election ballot have been posted on the internet.

The document contains Constitutional Amendments 1-5,  Summaries of Amendments and State-wide Referendum Questions A and B.

Click HERE to see the files.

Brian Kemp has been Secretary of State since January 2010.

Among the office's wide-ranging responsibilities, the Secretary of State is charged with conducting secure, accessible, and fair elections, the registration of corporations, and the regulation of securities, charities, and professional license holders.

For more information about the office, click HERE  

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.