Albany bank robber pleads guilty

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Luis A. Mellado-Sanchez, 20, of San Juan, Puerto Rico, pled guilty to Bank Robbery before District Court Judge Leslie Abrams in Albany, Tuesday, September 4.
Mellado-Sanchez could get 20 years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both, said Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Mellado-Sanchez admitted that on May 21, he entered the Regions Bank on West Broad Avenue, and passed a note to the bank teller that stated: 'I want you to put all of the $100, $50, $20 bills in an envelope and hand it to me. If you do this quickly and without panic, this will be over quickly and no one will get hurt and everyone will be happy, so please empty the cash drawers.'
The bank teller provided Mr. Mellado-Sanchez with approximately $1,400.00, along with a "dye pack" with four $20 bill "bait bills." Mr. Mellado-Sanchez placed the cash into a bag and left the bank.
After robbing the bank, Mr. Mellado-Sanchez went to a bus station, where he disposed of his disguise, along with the $20 bills wrapped around the ink pack. He went to a Dollar General store, where he purchased a change of clothes and a razor.
Mellado-Sanchez used a church bathroom to shave his facial hair and change his clothes.
The case was investigated by the Albany Police Department, Camilla Police Department, Mitchell County Sheriff's Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah E. McEwen is prosecuting the case on behalf of the United States.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.