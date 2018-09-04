Albany bank robber pleads guilty

Mellado-Sanchez admitted that on May 21, he entered the Regions Bank on West Broad Avenue, and passed a note to the bank teller that stated: 'I want you to put all of the $100, $50, $20 bills in an envelope and hand it to me. If you do this quickly and without panic, this will be over quickly and no one will get hurt and everyone will be happy, so please empty the cash drawers.'