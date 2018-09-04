New chief justice sworn in to Georgia Supreme Court

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - Georgia's newest chief justice was sworn in Tuesday morning.
Harold Melton was sworn in at a ceremony in the House Chamber at the state capitol.
Outgoing Chief Justice P. Harris Hines administered the oath of office.
Melton was unanimously elected as the state's next chief justice back in April.
Georgia's chief justice serves a four-year term and presides over oral arguments and meetings at which justices reach their decisions. The chief justice also heads the state's judicial branch.
Melton was appointed to the high court by then-Gov. Sonny Perdue in July 2005. He was previously an attorney representing Perdue on a variety of legal issues. He worked before then in the state attorney general's office.
