2 arrested on drug charges in Coffee County

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - A traffic stop last Friday led to the arrest of one person on methamphetamine charges, and another for a misdemeanor drug offense.
Around 5 p.m., August 31, Coffee County K-9 deputies conducted a traffic stop on a car for a vehicle violation.
During the stop, officers observed drug paraphernalia, and conducted a subsequent search of the vehicle.
As a result, officers arrested the driver, Gregory Holllinger, for possession of methamphetamine.
A passenger in the vehicle, Johnny Harp III, was also arrested for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce.
