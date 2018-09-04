2 arrested on drug charges in Coffee County

2 arrested on drug charges in Coffee County
Gregory Hollinger and Johnny Harp III (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By | September 4, 2018 at 2:46 PM EST - Updated September 4 at 12:23 PM

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - A traffic stop last Friday led to the arrest of one person on methamphetamine charges, and another for a misdemeanor drug offense.

Around 5 p.m., August 31, Coffee County K-9 deputies conducted a traffic stop on a car for a vehicle violation.

During the stop, officers observed drug paraphernalia, and conducted a subsequent search of the vehicle.

As a result, officers arrested the driver, Gregory Holllinger, for possession of methamphetamine.

A passenger in the vehicle, Johnny Harp III, was also arrested for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.