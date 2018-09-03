Team of the Week (9/3/18): Lee County breaks 11 year streak for Peach County

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - The Lee County Trojans have proven themselves once again this past Friday by shutting out the Peach County Trojans at home.
The Trojans have been shutting down and shutting out teams all season.
The Lee County offense, being led by Junior Quarterback Kyle Toole, has averaged over 38 points per game.
And their defense is nothing to shy away from, as the Trojans D has not allowed a soul near their goal line, let alone in it.
Lee County's latest victory against Peach County, came with a record breaking defeat for the Trojans, as their 11 year streak of avoiding a shut out was snapped Friday.
Peach County hasn't seen a shut out in 138 games.
Head coach Dean Fabrizio said he's proud of the way his boys have been playing so far in the season and can't wait to see where it takes them.
"We are just trying to go out and play hard and get better every day," said Fabrizio. "Our defensive staff, our defensive coordinator coach Butler do a great job. We've got a lot of experience over there and got some really good players. They've been playing with a lot of confidence, so we are hoping we can keep it up."
The Trojans will look to keep their endzone clean this upcoming week as they travel to take on the Americus-Sumter Panthers.
