Game of the Week (8/31/18): Ware County seeks redemption over Coffee

WAYCROSS, GA - Teams are getting set for what should be a great night of match-ups across the state but in Waycross it's 47th meeting of the Border War between Coffee and Ware County.
The last time these two meet was in Douglas, where the Trojans pulled out a fourth quarter touchdown to put them ahead of the Gators and take home the Border War trophy for the first time since 20-13.
Now, the Gators are looking for revenge at home and the chance to redeem themselves in front of their home crowd.
Coffee has won a majority of the meetings between the two... but history won't matter tonight.
Here's what Robby Pruitt and Franklin Stephens both had to say about the big game.
"Any time you play Ware County, we may have more wins then them but lately they've gotten the best of us," said Pruitt. "Any time you go play them, whether it's in Waycross or here, you win that game by fighting for four quarters and minimizing mistakes."
"Coffee is a phenomenal program," said Stephens. "They're not just a a team, they're a phenomenal program. Playing them, we've had some wars over the years since I've been here. Coach Pruitt and his staff does a phenomenal job. From the strength and conditioning to the coaching and everything that they do over there. It's just first class and their kids play hard. They've got good players."
A big key for Coffee, coach Pruitt said, will be their defense.
As for Ware County, coach Stephens said they will have to use that home field to their advantage... and utilize the pass.
