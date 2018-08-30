WALB's Most Wanted: Coleman Hanna

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On tonight's Most Wanted, law enforcement in three counties is looking for a fugitive.
Coleman Hanna is wanted in Coffee County on warrants of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a probation violation.
Police say Hanna is also wanted in Glynn County for assault.
He was spotted last week in Lanier County but managed to elude law enforcement.
Investigators believe he's traveling between Coffee, Atkinson, Clinch, and Lanier Counties, and Jacksonville, Florida.
If you see him call 911.
Hanna Coleman becomes WALB's Most Wanted.
