PLAYER OF THE WEEK (8/29/18): Dillard (7 TDs) goes back-to-back

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - David Dillard had 7 touchdowns Friday night and all 7 came after the first quarter.
This earned the dual threat Monroe quarterback the Albany-Area player of the week.
Monroe needed his offense in its 51-32 win over Terrell County.
The Tornadoes trailed 18-0 through the first frame.
Dillard rallied the troops with five rushing touchdowns and a pair of passing touchdowns for the comeback victory.
He threw for 252 passing yards and had 121 on the ground.
That's all it took for him to be the first ever to win consecutive player of the week awards.
"It gives me a chance to put my team on the map, and my players too," said Dillard of taking home the award for the 4th time in his career. "I give it to my o-line and receivers. They made good blocks. They caught the ball when they did get the ball thrown to them. And everybody made big plays."
The Tornadoes offense is averaging 49 points per game. Dillard averaging 6 touchdowns per game.
They host Westover in a rivalry match Friday at Hugh Mills Stadium.
