PLAY OF THE WEEK (8/28/18): Krause diving interception

FITZGERALD, GA (WALB) - Week 2 of high school football provided too many highlights to handle.
And here's the one that you voted as the high school football play of the week.
Fitzgerald hosted Irwin County Friday night
The Indians marching in Fitzgerald territory in the first half, and Fitzgerald defensive back Kody Krause made a play on a pass with the diving interception.
This play got over 300 votes on Facebook earning play of the week, though Irwin County would get the win 16-10.
The Canes will look to bounce back at Dooly County Friday night.
