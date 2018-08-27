Irwin County wins Team of the Week after Fitzgerald victory

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - The Irwin County Indians are your WALB Team of the Week after they broke a 17-game losing streak to the Fitzgerald Hurricanes this past Friday.
The Indians took care of business last week on both sides of the ball.
Indians took over the ground game with 267 rushing yards.
As many people know, Fitzgerald is known for their running game, as the Indians held the Canes to just 67 yards on the ground.
Indians have been searching for their first win in the Border Brawl against the Canes, since 1999.
Head coach Buddy Nobles is in his fifth year at Irwin, and said he's proud of the team, the community, and the school for their turnout this past Friday.
"We played well and just team. Proud of our fans. It was so fun to shut down the red light the other night," said Nobles. "That we did that, had a bunch of people greet us when we got back in town. Voted for, well not voted for but rooted for our kids. Our fans were unbelievable, so it was a lot of fun."
Irwin County will look to make an appearance next week as they host Mount Paran Christian on Friday night.
