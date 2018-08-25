Stacey Abrams campaigns at barbershop to reach “the whole community”

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Democratic nominee for Georgia's Governor, Stacey Abrams, campaigned in Southwest Georgia Friday afternoon.
She stopped in Albany for a meet and greet at Kut N Edge Barbershop.
Abrams began the rally with her message that she isn't running to be the governor of Atlanta, she's running to be the governor of the whole state of Georgia.
That means bringing jobs to South West Georgia which is crucial seeing as the area's unemployment rate is 4.7% and rising according to the Department of Labor.
Abrams plans to do this by investing in small businesses as well as implementing a small business fund.
"I want to create a 10 million dollar small business financing fund that helps those existing businesses expand but also helps create and start new businesses," said Abrams.
Abrams also is investing in the public school system.
