Game of the Week (8/24/18): Irwin County @ Fitzgerald

FITZGERALD, GA (WALB) - Irwin County traveling out to Fitzgerald for the rivalry game of the year Friday night.
Every time since 1999, the Canes have come out victorious.
The last time Irwin County almost took home a victory was in 2000 when the Indians scored with just seconds left on the clock but then they attempted the onside kick, but the now Fitzgerald head coach Tucker Pruitt recovered the onside kick to ensure a Canes victory.
But, this year the Indians feel there's something different from years past and that they are using last year's state finals appearance to their advantage.
Both Pruitt and Nobles said just what they need to do to ensure a victory.
"They're really good everywhere, They are fast on defense," said Fitzgerald head football coach Tucker Pruitt. "They're Quarterback is their punter and kicker and he does a great job there. They can throw the ball really well this year and they've got a lot of reasons to be excited this year. They've got a really good team and it ought to be a really good football game."
"You know, if we keep it close in the fourth quarter then we will see what happens because we haven't been close in the fourth quarter in my four years here," said head Irwin County football coach Buddy Nobles, "going on five. It'll be interesting to see how we handle playing but I'd love to see how they handle playing a tough game too."
Coach Pruitt said that if they want to ensure a victory, that they have to stop their big running back, Jamal Paulk and force the pass.
Nobles said they have to make this game close from start to finish.
He said they often start the game slow and have to play catch-up.
