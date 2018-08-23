‘Most Wanted’ Coffee Co. man caught in Colorado

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Michael Lorn Chapman, featured on WALB's Most Wanted in May, wanted by Coffee County authorities, is under arrest in Colorado.
Chapman faces burglary and felony domestic violence charges in that state, and charges of aggravated battery, battery, and terroristic threats, in Georgia.
The Coffee Co. Sheriff said Thursday that Chapman was apprehended by a SWAT team and the Arvada Police Department two weeks ago.
According to the Arvada P. D., officers from multiple agencies responded to a residential area just prior to 11 p.m. on August 14 in an attempt to locate Chapman. They spent several hours searching the area, to no avail.
The next morning, a resident reported seeing a man matching Chapman's description walking in the area. Officers set up a perimeter and soon learned that Chapman had broken into a home.
A dog in the home alerted a resident of Chapman's presence and followed the suspect to the basement. Officers arrested Chapman inside the residence without further incident.
Chapman incurred a new charge of burglary in reference to this incident and is now incarcerated at the Jefferson County, Colorado Detention Center.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.