PLAYER OF THE WEEK (8/22/18): Monroe’s Dillard opens with 5 TDs

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Two things have been a certainty each of the past three years.
Monroe starting David Dillard at quarterback, and the dual threat signal caller winning the Albany-Area player of the week award.
Dillard won player of the week his sophomore, junior and now senior seasons.
That's 3 plaques for the Monroe quarterback.
Dillard earned it in the 47-14 win over Jordan Friday night.
He threw for two touchdowns and 178 yards.
Dillard added three rushing touchdowns for 110 yards on just nine carries.
To top it off, 47 points is the most the golden Tornadoes scored in a game since 2013.
"We had great blocking, O-line. everyone executed and did their job," said Dillard of the team's performance.
"They gave me time to scan the field, stay in the pocket and let my receivers get a chance to get the ball. Same thing we did this game, we've got to do it next game and keep going after that."
The next game will be at Hugh Mills stadium again.
The Tornadoes host Terrell county Friday night looking for their first 2-0 start since 2015.
