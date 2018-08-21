PLAY OF THE WEEK (8/21/18): Smith to Colson 50-yard connection

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - Irwin County took down Berrien at home Friday night to open the season with a win.
In that 41-7 victory, they also had a couple teammates connect for the WALB play of the week.
In the first half, Zach Smith tossed a 50-yard touchdown to Jamorri Colson. He went untouched into the end zone.
This play received nearly 200 votes on Facebook for the win.
Irwin County will look for similar production when they play at rival Fitzgerald this upcoming Friday night.
