Valdosta 'Impeach Trump' billboard removed

A sewage spill was reported in Albany late Monday afternoon, according to city officials.More >>
A sewage spill was reported in Albany late Monday afternoon, according to city officials.More >>
The second suspect in a recent Eldorado shooting and armed robbery was arrested, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.More >>
The second suspect in a recent Eldorado shooting and armed robbery was arrested, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.More >>
A woman has been indicted for murder in the death of a 2-year-old in Coffee County.More >>
A woman has been indicted for murder in the death of a 2-year-old in Coffee County.More >>
A Turner County Grand Jury indicted Jontavious Limetries Coley, 17, of Cordele in connection to the deadly shooting at the Studio 2.0 nightclub in Ashburn at the end of June.More >>
A Turner County Grand Jury indicted Jontavious Limetries Coley, 17, of Cordele in connection to the deadly shooting at the Studio 2.0 nightclub in Ashburn at the end of June.More >>
United Way of Thomas County kicked off their fundraising campaign Wednesday in Thomasville.More >>
United Way of Thomas County kicked off their fundraising campaign Wednesday in Thomasville.More >>