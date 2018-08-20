TEAM OF THE WEEK (8/20/18): Thomasville retains the Syrup Catcher

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Thomasville has reason to be rowdy.
Friday night the Bulldogs beat Rival Cairo on the road by a single point.
It took a gutsy play-call, earning them this years first WALB team of the week.
Thomasville's 15-14 win over the Syrupmakers was a classic.
It's the first time the Bulldogs won consecutive Battle of the syrup Catchers since 2002.
Tan Gelin stood out in the performance, the senior running back rushed for 187 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
His second score came with a 1:37 left in the game.
Thomasville then trailed by one, and already had it planned to go for two.
Head coach Zach Grage described the gutsy play-call.
"It's called rodeo high low right, z hide," said Grage Monday afternoon.
"Basically rodeo, we roll out right with the quarterback everybody kind of goes that way and we take our one receiver Kevin Cochran that led us last year in catches. And he kind of makes his way through all of the traffic and goes and hides in the back left corner of the end zone and Chad rolls out as far as he can and throws it to him and usually people forget about him. We probably wont be able to use it for the rest of the year, but it served its purpose."
One rivalry game down, another one next week.
The Bulldogs (1-0) take on Thomas County Central (1-0) Friday night in the Rose City Rumble.
