ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Play number one coming out of the ASU Coliseum last night.
Lee county sweep to Shaundarious Kimbrough. He picks up a first down but Sal Hurley forces the fumble.
It's scooped by defensive tackle Kenny Fields and he takes off for the touchdown.
Trojans would go on to defeat Dougherty 47 - 6 but if you want to vote for this play, react with "LOVE."
Play number two coming out of Hugh Mills stadium.
Monroe taking on Jordan as Quarterback David Dillard couldn't find a receiver, so he takes off to find the pylon. 30 yard scramble for a touchdown.
Monroe would go on to win 47 - 14.
If you want Dillard's run to win, react with "WOW."
And play number three coming out of Irwin County as the Indians hosting Berrien.
Quarterback Smith looking down field and finds Colson wide open and he just trots right in after turning on the jets for the Touchdown.
If this is your choice, react with "HAHA."
Those are your play of the week nominations for week one.
Voting ends Monday night at 11:30 P.M.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.