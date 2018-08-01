GA Democrats call out Kemp on Medicaid stance, Kemp responds

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany-area Democrats called out Republican Gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp Tuesday, for refusing to expand Medicaid.
Members of the Democratic Party in the Albany area hosted a town hall press conference in Albany.
The party invited people to share why they feel Medicaid is important for the state of Georgia and for the city of Albany.
"Stacey Abrams is for our people who can not afford health insurance, will be taken care of," said Delinda Bryant, CEO of the Albany Voter's Coalition.
Tuesday night, Brian Kemp's campaign released a statement in response to the town hall press conference.
Kemp faces Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams in the election for Georgia governor this November.
