GA Democrats call out Kemp on Medicaid stance, Kemp responds

For Stacey Abrams, Medicaid Expansion is the first step to single payer health insurance that will cost hardworking American taxpayers $32 trillion over ten years. As governor, Brian Kemp will implement a Georgia-focused, free-market solution that enhances healthcare coverage and reduces costs for hardworking Georgians. We will require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work and move away from unsustainable, big government programs that cost too much and fail to deliver. - Ryan Mahoney, Kemp for Governor