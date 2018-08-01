GA Democrats call out Kemp on Medicaid stance, Kemp responds

GA Democrats call out Kemp on Medicaid stance, Kemp responds
By | August 1, 2018 at 1:26 AM EST - Updated October 12 at 6:13 PM
Stacey Abrams (left) and Brian Kemp (right) (Source: Facebook)
Delinda Bryant, CEO, Albany Voter's Coalition (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany-area Democrats called out Republican Gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp Tuesday, for refusing to expand Medicaid.

Members of the Democratic Party in the Albany area hosted a town hall press conference in Albany.

The party invited people to share why they feel Medicaid is important for the state of Georgia and for the city of Albany.

"Stacey Abrams is for our people who can not afford health insurance, will be taken care of," said Delinda Bryant, CEO of the Albany Voter's Coalition.

Tuesday night, Brian Kemp's campaign released a statement in response to the town hall press conference.

For Stacey Abrams, Medicaid Expansion is the first step to single payer health insurance that will cost hardworking American taxpayers $32 trillion over ten years. As governor, Brian Kemp will implement a Georgia-focused, free-market solution that enhances healthcare coverage and reduces costs for hardworking Georgians. We will require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work and move away from unsustainable, big government programs that cost too much and fail to deliver. - Ryan Mahoney, Kemp for Governor

Kemp faces Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams in the election for Georgia governor this November.

