UPDATE: 1 arrested following shooting at Ashburn nightclub - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: 1 arrested following shooting at Ashburn nightclub

Studio 2.0 was a crime scene Saturday morning as 7 people were injured in a shooting. (Source: J.T. Ricketson, GBI) Studio 2.0 was a crime scene Saturday morning as 7 people were injured in a shooting. (Source: J.T. Ricketson, GBI)
Tio Davis, 36, was arrested and charged with providing alcohol to people under 21. (Source: Turner County Jail) Tio Davis, 36, was arrested and charged with providing alcohol to people under 21. (Source: Turner County Jail)
GBI is investigating an overnight shooting at the nightclub, "Studio 2.0" Saturday morning around 2:30am. (Source: J.T. Ricketson) GBI is investigating an overnight shooting at the nightclub, "Studio 2.0" Saturday morning around 2:30am. (Source: J.T. Ricketson)
(Source: J.T. Ricketson) (Source: J.T. Ricketson)
ASHBURN, GA (WALB) -

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that happened in Ashburn on the 800 Block of W. Washington Saturday morning. 

Original reports were that 8 people had been shot at the Studio 2.0 nightclub, but Maj. Richard Purvis with the Ashburn Police Department said they have confirmed only 7 people were shot.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. As of Saturday afternoon, officials are not sure if the shooting happened inside or outside the nightclub.

According to the GBI, 2 people were airlifted to a hospital in Macon and 5 were taken to Tift Regional Medical Center. 

According to J.T. Ricketson with the GBI, club promoter Tio Davis, 36, has been arrested and charged with providing alcohol to people under 21. Davis is currently in the Turner County Jail.

Ricketson said around 150-200 people were in attendance at Studio 2.0 Saturday night. 

The GBI executed three search warrants for three vehicles with bullet holes in them and one search warrant for the building. 

Investigators also said they found shell cases for several different gun types. 

It has also been confirmed that the cause of the shooting was gang-related. 

The conditions of the victims are still unknown. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta host "Families Belong Together" immigration rally

    Valdosta host "Families Belong Together" immigration rally

    Sunday, July 1 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-07-01 17:53:12 GMT
    Hundreds of protests in support of immigrant families took place all over the country today, including in Valdosta. (Source: Tom Hochschild)Hundreds of protests in support of immigrant families took place all over the country today, including in Valdosta. (Source: Tom Hochschild)
    Hundreds of protests in support of immigrant families took place all over the country today, including in Valdosta. (Source: Tom Hochschild)Hundreds of protests in support of immigrant families took place all over the country today, including in Valdosta. (Source: Tom Hochschild)

    Hundreds of protests in support of immigrant families took place all over the country today, including here in South West Georgia.  In Valdosta, people gathered to protest President Donald Trump and his administration's zero-policy toward undocumented immigrants. are sending a big message.  "W...

    More >>

    Hundreds of protests in support of immigrant families took place all over the country today, including here in South West Georgia.  In Valdosta, people gathered to protest President Donald Trump and his administration's zero-policy toward undocumented immigrants. are sending a big message.  "W...

    More >>

  • Road closure in Thomasville due to sewer line installation

    Road closure in Thomasville due to sewer line installation

    Sunday, July 1 2018 10:09 AM EDT2018-07-01 14:09:16 GMT
    East Monroe St. will be temporarily closed on July 7 due to a sanitary sewer service line installation. (Source: WALB)East Monroe St. will be temporarily closed on July 7 due to a sanitary sewer service line installation. (Source: WALB)
    East Monroe St. will be temporarily closed on July 7 due to a sanitary sewer service line installation. (Source: WALB)East Monroe St. will be temporarily closed on July 7 due to a sanitary sewer service line installation. (Source: WALB)

    The City of Thomasville will be starting a sanitary sewer service line installation beginning Saturday, July 7 at 7 a.m.  

    More >>

    The City of Thomasville will be starting a sanitary sewer service line installation beginning Saturday, July 7 at 7 a.m.  

    More >>

  • Woman accused of faking cancer, is still under investigation

    Woman accused of faking cancer, is still under investigation

    Saturday, June 30 2018 11:31 PM EDT2018-07-01 03:31:40 GMT
    According to Dougherty County officials, Abbey Arthur is still under investigation. (Source: WALB).According to Dougherty County officials, Abbey Arthur is still under investigation. (Source: WALB).
    According to Dougherty County officials, Abbey Arthur is still under investigation. (Source: WALB).According to Dougherty County officials, Abbey Arthur is still under investigation. (Source: WALB).

    A woman accused of faking cancer to get donations is not off the hook just yet, that's according to Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards.  For months Abbey Arthur has been in and out of court for probation violation. 

    More >>

    A woman accused of faking cancer to get donations is not off the hook just yet, that's according to Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards.  For months Abbey Arthur has been in and out of court for probation violation. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly