UPDATE: 1 arrested following shooting at Ashburn nightclub

GBI is investigating an overnight shooting at the nightclub, "Studio 2.0" Saturday morning around 2:30am. (Source: J.T. Ricketson)

Tio Davis, 36, was arrested and charged with providing alcohol to people under 21. (Source: Turner County Jail)

Studio 2.0 was a crime scene Saturday morning as 7 people were injured in a shooting. (Source: J.T. Ricketson, GBI)

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that happened in Ashburn on the 800 Block of W. Washington Saturday morning.

Original reports were that 8 people had been shot at the Studio 2.0 nightclub, but Maj. Richard Purvis with the Ashburn Police Department said they have confirmed only 7 people were shot.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. As of Saturday afternoon, officials are not sure if the shooting happened inside or outside the nightclub.

According to the GBI, 2 people were airlifted to a hospital in Macon and 5 were taken to Tift Regional Medical Center.

According to J.T. Ricketson with the GBI, club promoter Tio Davis, 36, has been arrested and charged with providing alcohol to people under 21. Davis is currently in the Turner County Jail.

Ricketson said around 150-200 people were in attendance at Studio 2.0 Saturday night.

The GBI executed three search warrants for three vehicles with bullet holes in them and one search warrant for the building.

Investigators also said they found shell cases for several different gun types.

It has also been confirmed that the cause of the shooting was gang-related.

The conditions of the victims are still unknown.

