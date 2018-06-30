UPDATE: 1 arrested following shooting at Ashburn nightclub

Hundreds of protests in support of immigrant families took place all over the country today, including here in South West Georgia. In Valdosta, people gathered to protest President Donald Trump and his administration's zero-policy toward undocumented immigrants. are sending a big message. "W...More >>
The City of Thomasville will be starting a sanitary sewer service line installation beginning Saturday, July 7 at 7 a.m.More >>
A woman accused of faking cancer to get donations is not off the hook just yet, that's according to Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards. For months Abbey Arthur has been in and out of court for probation violation.More >>
Another call to stop the violence in Albany less than 48 hours after a man was shot and killed outside a nightclub in the Good Life City. Commissioner Anthony Jones, District 6: "My plea is for calm and peace throughout the city for the rest of the year."More >>
Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that happened in Ashburn on the 800 Block of W. Washington Saturday morning. Maj. Richard Purvis with the Ashburn Police Department originally confirms 8 people were shot at the nightclub but an update confirms that only 7 people were injured.More >>
