Man struck by car in Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Man struck by car in Albany

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Connect
APD responded to a car accident where a man was struck. (Source: WALB) APD responded to a car accident where a man was struck. (Source: WALB)
A man was struck by a car on the 800 Block of E. Oglethorpe Blvd Tuesday morning in Albany. (Source: WALB) A man was struck by a car on the 800 Block of E. Oglethorpe Blvd Tuesday morning in Albany. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Police Department responded to an automobile accident involving a man in the 800 Block of E. Oglethorpe Blvd Tuesday morning. 

A tan GMC Canyon, driven by Rosevelt Bradley, 84, was stopped along the North shoulder of the roadway because of a flat tire on the front driver side.

James Spurlin, 78, was outside assisting to the flat tire when a Silver Land Rover, driven by Hildred Lyons, 67, came and struck Spurlin. 

Spurlin was transported by Dougherty County EMS to Phoebe Main Hospital for injuries. 

Lyons has been issued a citation for Failure to Maintain Lane. 

The scene has since been cleared. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly