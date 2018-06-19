Man struck by car in Albany

A man was struck by a car on the 800 Block of E. Oglethorpe Blvd Tuesday morning in Albany. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department responded to an automobile accident involving a man in the 800 Block of E. Oglethorpe Blvd Tuesday morning.

A tan GMC Canyon, driven by Rosevelt Bradley, 84, was stopped along the North shoulder of the roadway because of a flat tire on the front driver side.

James Spurlin, 78, was outside assisting to the flat tire when a Silver Land Rover, driven by Hildred Lyons, 67, came and struck Spurlin.

Spurlin was transported by Dougherty County EMS to Phoebe Main Hospital for injuries.

Lyons has been issued a citation for Failure to Maintain Lane.

The scene has since been cleared.

