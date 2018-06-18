Dozens of Albany roads to be resurfaced in the coming weeks

They will tackle 58 roads in the coming weeks. (Source: WALB)

A number of Albany roads are being resurfaced within the coming weeks, 58 to be exact.

Crews were out Monday afternoon on North Madison Street, resurfacing as a part of the SPLOST 7 project.

Starting Tuesday, they will tackle West Society Avenue between Van Buren Street and Jefferson Street.

They were supposed to start the project Monday but had to delay it until Tuesday due to parked cars on the road.

City of Albany Public Information Officer Monique Broughton Knight said they will start Tuesday at 7 in the morning and work until 6 in the evening, and she has a message from residents who live in the area.

"If they wouldn't park in the roadway and on the side of the road and the curb so that allows the contractor to get in and actually do the resurfacing but we have a list of 58 streets that we'll be resurfacing," said Knight.

After completing West Society, the city will start focusing on North Doublegate Drive and Kensington Court.

They will be working within these coming weeks until all 58 roads are resurfaced.

