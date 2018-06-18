Tifton Council passes 2019 budget

A major focus in the budget was improving public safety. (Source: WALB)

The Tifton City Council approved their nearly $14 million fiscal year 2019 budget Monday night with no issues.

A major focus in the budget was improving public safety.

Mayor Julie Smith said that the city is working with each department to get them fully staffed.

The fire department is currently at full staff and the police department is on their way.

The council also will be implementing a new community development department to help with job creation.

