Cleanup efforts on hold after second Downtown sewage spill

The cleanup efforts after a second sewage spill for the Flint River in Downtown Albany are uncertain at this time.

Jacobs, the company responsible for the pumps said in a statement they hope to bring in a third party source to help access the damage.

Brent C. Teemer, Operations Managment and Facilities Services commented:

I’m afraid I don’t have a whole lot more information than we’ve shared thus far, but I just got an update from the repair crew at LS25. They worked most of the day with a City crew to clean out debris from the pump intake area. That station has four pumps; thee are functioning and one has a blockage in its discharge line. Now that the intake area, known as the wet well, has been vacuumed out, technicians will install valves to isolate that clogged discharge line, remove the non-functioning pump, clean/service it and reinstall it. We’ll also install new check valves and other components while the pump assembly is apart. The crew is at a stopping point today because they need the services of another contractor to complete the discharge-line isolation and continue. So three pumps at LS25 are working and moving flow, and the stormwater/wastewater overflow has been addressed. I don’t yet have specifics about the spill or its effect on water quality, but I’ve asked the City for a contact from Georgia EPD or another regulatory agency responsible for watershed management. Seems to me a third-party source will be able to provide more specific commentary about effects of combined-sewer overflow (CSO) in the Flint drainage. Hope that helps.

WALB will continue to update this story as the sewer control continues.

