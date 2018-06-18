Steak 'n Shake in Albany is back in business

Steak 'n Shake in Albany is back open for business.

Monday was their grand re-opening after a fire in December caused damage to the building.

District Manager Tamara Walker told us that the process to rebuild resulted in several new features at the location.

"We have re-done the whole back of the house. We've re-done the dining room. We've ordered in new chairs. We've hired in new staff, and today is our first day of our grand opening," says Walker.

The Steak 'n Shake crew is looking forward to being able to open for breakfast in addition to their normal hours soon.

