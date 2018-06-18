Moultrie Police hand out hundreds of citations

You may remember the 'No Need to Speed' campaign that started last week in Moultrie, where the police department was going to crack down on speeders driving through Veterans Parkway well, they did just that.

One week in, there was a total of 281 violations from Thursday to Sunday.

Officers handed out 107 speeding citations with drivers, on average, traveling 70 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. But there were zero car accidents.

"Thursday was, of course, the highest number of citations and or warnings issued, and it kept dropping from Friday to Saturday to Sunday, which shows we are getting voluntary compliance," said Lieutenant Michael Cox.

Even though that's what police wanted, they are going to use a radar trailer to monitor drivers which will tell them if they need more police in certain areas.

So, again, Moultrie police aren't going to decrease their presence anytime soon.

