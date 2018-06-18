Moultrie Police Department hires new officer

The Moultrie Police Department continues to struggle with keeping officers but, have recently sworn in three.

Even though their options are limited, they fight hard to get highly qualified officers.

As of Monday morning, Joshua Childs became the newest officer in Moultrie

Childs graduated from the ABAC Police Academy after 11 weeks last Friday and began work Monday morning.

After two months with a training officer, he will go in front of the Exit Board. There, he will be tested and asked specific questions and if he passes, his duties as a patrol officer will begin.

Police Chief Sean Ladson said this is great for the department and community because it means everyone will be better protected.

"More police officers on the streets means more protection. And you know, to just enforce the laws, catch the bad guys, and keep everybody safe," said Ladson.

Even with the recent addition of Childs, the department still needs more officers to help keep Moultrie safe.

"We are actually offering a $3,000 sign on bonus for already sworn, certified personnel," said Ladson.

Though there are quite a few requirements officers have to meet to be considered for the position, Ladson hopes this incentive will help attract more highly qualified officers, which will further allow the department to better serve the community.

