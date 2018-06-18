Dyer reviews upcoming school year plans with Kiwanis club

Dougherty County School System Superintendent Ken Dyer spoke with the Kiwanis Club to speak about the plans for the upcoming school year.

The Superintendent was invited by the Kiwanis Club to speak about the yearly review for the Dougherty County School System, along with speaking on the upcoming plans for this new school year.

Dyer says one big phase they will be working on this year is the quality instruction they have in the classroom.

"All of the initiatives that we have, all of the innovations that we are trying, they're all for nothing if we don't have good quality instruction in the classroom. So, that's one of our focus points is improving the instruction in the classroom throughout the school system," said Dyer.

He believes it's important to meet with members of the community to keep them better informed about the plans for the community.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.