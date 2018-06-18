Florida church joins Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful

Beach United Methodist Church, from Jacksonville, Florida, joined forces with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful in a week-long effort to make an impact on the community.

They are helping clear brush from some of the houses on Rood Street, along with repainting them.

Executive Director Judy Bowles said she doesn't know why they chose to help Albany, but she is glad they did.

"Well I just got the call and they wanted to know if there was something they could do here," said Bowles. "I don't know how they selected Albany or how they got to my office but we are blessed that they did."

Church volunteers will be at the food bank making food boxes Tuesday and will be here until Thursday.

