ASU students receive prominent internship and research opportunities

Honor students from Albany State University will further their education this summer while becoming world leaders across the country at leading research universities and businesses.

Sixteen Velma Fudge Grant Honors Programs students will research at UCLA, Duke University, Carnegie Mellon, and more.

The summer research and internship opportunities will prepare students for advancement in graduate-level programs, enhance their resumes, and get them one step closer to landing a job after graduation.

"We have great students, and it shows that they're on the path of success here at Albany State. And that's what we do. We really prepare them for that, and we look for opportunities that are going to boost their resume as well as lead them to success," said Dr. Florence Lyons, Director of Velma Fudge Grant Honors Programs.

ASU leaders said they work hard to get these opportunities for students from freshmen year until they graduate.

