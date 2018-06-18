Boys & Girls Club of Albany works to end teen crime

The Boys and Girls Club of Albany believes their summer programs will keep kids off the street and out of crimes. (Source: WALB).

The Boys and Girls Club of Albany is working with kids to teach them science, math, reading, and more. (Source: WALB).

Summer crime, committed by teens, could be prevented if they have something to do or a place to keep them off the streets, according to a leader at the Boys & Girls Club of Albany.

Leaders from the club said they're trying to take a stab at combating teen crime through summer learning.

One focus of the organization is to prevent summer learning loss by utilizing science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, and math.

The organization plans to educate kids ages six to 18 years old every day until the next school year.

"We're dedicated and committed to making sure that every kid in this community has somewhere that they can go. A safe positive place where they are surrounded by caring adults and that they can get the mentorship and the program they need, not only just to stay out of trouble but to help them succeed in life," said Marvin Laster, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Albany.

Leaders from the organization said they're making a big push for parents to get their kids involved with their summer programs instead of out on the streets committing crimes.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.