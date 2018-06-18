State Route 133 near completion

A group of Albany Technical College engineering students spent the first half of their summer building robots in Ireland.More >>
A group of Albany Technical College engineering students spent the first half of their summer building robots in Ireland.More >>
A doctor from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is encouraging people ages 55 and older to get their lungs scanned for cancer.More >>
A doctor from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is encouraging people ages 55 and older to get their lungs scanned for cancer.More >>
The horses at Star K Equestrian Center provide laughs for the girls that work with them, but more than this, they provide companionship.More >>
The horses at Star K Equestrian Center provide laughs for the girls that work with them, but more than this, they provide companionship.More >>
Roughly 500 tons of waste goes to the Thomas County landfill each day. That weight is equal to almost 250 pickup trucks.More >>
Roughly 500 tons of waste goes to the Thomas County landfill each day. That weight is equal to almost 250 pickup trucks.More >>
The Boys & Girls Club of Albany is hoping to raise $1 million dollars to help update some of its facilities.More >>
The Boys & Girls Club of Albany is hoping to raise $1 million dollars to help update some of its facilities.More >>