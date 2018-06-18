State Route 133 near completion

Some construction left to do before all four lanes are open (Source: WALB)

Thirty-one million dollars and almost three years later, another segment of State Route 133 could be complete by Tuesday.

For nearly eight miles between Moultrie and Berlin, the road has expanded from two lanes to four.

Contractors are continuously removing construction barrels to open up all four lanes.

There are now landscaped medians, large breakdown lanes, and truck turnaround areas.

There are five remaining sections of roadway between Moultrie and Albany that the Georgia Department of Transportation still plans to widen and reconstruct.

