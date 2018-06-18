Dougherty Co. commissioners narrow options for budget

Time is running out for Dougherty County Commissioners to organize their budget for fiscal year 2019.

On Monday, commissioners discussed 15 potential options for millage rate increases.

Finance adviser for Dougherty County, Ed Wall and his partner, Morris Williams, will finalize a list of the top four options for the next meeting, taking the commissioners' various requests into consideration.

Here's a breakdown of the tax increase proposals.

The highest option: a 4 mil increase means that if you have a $100,000 house in Dougherty County, you would pay an extra $160 in taxes at the end of the year.

Another option will be a 3 mill increase, which would be an extra $120 on a $100,000 house.

Both these options would allow for a nearly three percent increase in pay for county employees.

The other two options presented will both be 2 mill increases.

One aspect County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas thinks is important is to prioritize an increase in county employees' pay.

"This is what I don't like. Is it seems like the methodology is that we are approaching first the issue of fund balance, versus the issue of paying our employees what they are supposed to be paid," emphasized Cohilas.

Wall and Williams say they plan to have the four options finalized by Tuesday, so commissioners can begin looking at what they think which millage rate is best for the employees and citizens of Dougherty County.

